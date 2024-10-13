4,968 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.