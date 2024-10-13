5,271 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,772,000 after buying an additional 284,359 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,012,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 278,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

