685 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $337.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.45. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

