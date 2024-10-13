871 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $576.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $576.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.