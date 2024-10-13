8,940 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Purchased by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 191,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,795. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

