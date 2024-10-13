926 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

