94,825 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

