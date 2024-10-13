Aavegotchi Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $46.34 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aavegotchi has a current supply of 52,747,802.71425598 with 52,747,801.21406849 in circulation. The last known price of Aavegotchi is 0.91069964 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $2,095,741.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aavegotchi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

