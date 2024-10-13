Acala Token Price Down 1.2% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.25 or 0.99972274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

