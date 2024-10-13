Acrow Limited (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Acrow’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Acrow Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Acrow
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acrow
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.