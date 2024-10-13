Acrow Limited (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Acrow’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Acrow

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

