Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.80. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

