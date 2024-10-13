Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,281.14 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $1,281.14 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,055 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
