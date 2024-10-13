Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 618,466 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

