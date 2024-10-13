aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $3.09 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $274.20 million and $3.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf (ELF) is a cryptocurrency . aelf has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 733,539,350.40919 in circulation. The last known price of aelf is 0.37929728 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,772,402.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://aelf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

