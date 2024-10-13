Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.19 and traded as high as C$110.63. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$109.33, with a volume of 598,389 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4545455 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total value of C$2,269,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

