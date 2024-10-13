Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AKZOY opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKZOY

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.