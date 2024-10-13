Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.