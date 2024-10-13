Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.38 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $15.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00046370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,499,074 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Algorand has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,314,500,320.466806 in circulation. The last known price of Algorand is 0.1216796 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $16,613,946.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://algorand.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

