Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,313 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $110.14. 18,042,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,863,152. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

