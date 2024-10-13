Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $247,733.80 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hyong Kim sold 22,460 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $247,733.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,762.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %
ALHC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
