Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $100.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.