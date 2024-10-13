Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.91 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and $880,283.06 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

