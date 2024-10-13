ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SBIO traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

