Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.19. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

