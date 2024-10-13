Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $215.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

