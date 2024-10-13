Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ambarella by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,604,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,028. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at $446,404.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

