Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.