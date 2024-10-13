Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 690 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 676,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,486. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

