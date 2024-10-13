Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 886 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after purchasing an additional 644,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,095,946,000 after purchasing an additional 834,005 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The firm has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.