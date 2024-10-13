American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 41.3% in September

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

