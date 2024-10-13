Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.80 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,153,783 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

