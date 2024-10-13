Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $126.42

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.99.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.8 %
ENPH stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
