Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $13.80

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
