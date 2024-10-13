Andrew William Bowering Sells 50,000 Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total value of C$55,500.00.

American Lithium Stock Performance

CVE:LI opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$278.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 5.35. American Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.77.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

