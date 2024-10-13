Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 463 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $93,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,516,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.