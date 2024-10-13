Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $583.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.12.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.