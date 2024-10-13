Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.