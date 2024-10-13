Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,275 shares of company stock worth $2,598,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $90.59 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

