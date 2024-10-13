Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,187.53 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,190.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,076.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

