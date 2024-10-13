Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.72 and a 200-day moving average of $315.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

