Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.52 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.63 and its 200 day moving average is $469.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

