Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,841,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,577,315.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

