ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $319.25 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $203.20 and a twelve month high of $349.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $3.7122 dividend. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.