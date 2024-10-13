ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.39 on December 19th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.388 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

ANZ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.