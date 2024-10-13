Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

AON has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $17.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $355.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $360.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

