ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $0.72

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $435.04 million and $35.25 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 604,895,833 in circulation. The last known price of ApeCoin is 0.72587293 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 437 active market(s) with $36,494,065.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

