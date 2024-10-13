APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $11.47 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. APENFT has a current supply of 999,990,000,000,000. The last known price of APENFT is 0.00000042 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $14,286,395.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apenft.org/.”

