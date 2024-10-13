Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

APLD stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

