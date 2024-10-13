Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $310,275.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 138.41% and a negative net margin of 214.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

