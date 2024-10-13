Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $82.59 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00046077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

